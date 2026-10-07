Prince William shares unexpected warning as major new initiative launches

Prince William has teamed up with actor and broadcaster Ross Kemp to encourage communities across the UK to be better prepared for emergencies.

The Prince of Wales unveiled Ready Together on Tuesday, a new toolkit created with the National Emergencies Trust, alongside Kemp, who serves as an ambassador for the charity.

Opening the campaign video, Kemp offers a nod to his television work, saying: “You can’t prepare for a Traitors roundtable, but you can prepare for an emergency.”

The introduction quickly gives way to a more serious message, with the initiative encouraging communities to make practical plans for a range of emergencies.

William, Kemp and members of the community can be seen discussing how preparation can make a difference when a crisis strikes.

Sharing the launch on Instagram, William wrote: “Many people are ready to help their neighbours in an emergency.

Far fewer feel their community has a plan in place.”

The Prince put the campaign's message into practice during a visit to Ilminster Fire Station, where he met firefighters and local partners working to tackle the threat of wildfires across Devon and Somerset.

William heard how mapping and forecasting technology is helping fire and rescue teams identify areas at greater risk.