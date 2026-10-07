Prince Edward's busy London schedule revealed, Sophie supports major new report

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been keeping busy with separate engagements in London.

According to Court Circular dated 06 October, he began his day with a Business Breakfast at the Blue Fin Building on Southwark Street in his role as a Trustee of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Later, Prince Edward, who is also Past Master of the Worshipful Company of Gardeners, attended the organisation’s Senior Past Masters’ Diamond Jubilee Luncheon at the Garrick Club.

His busy schedule continued afterwards with a meeting in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburgh took on an engagement a day earlier, lending her support to an initiative focused on improving opportunities for young women in the workplace.

As Patron of the Chartered Management Institute, Sophie attended the launch of its latest report, Ready to Lead: Unblocking the Leadership Pipeline for Young Women, produced in partnership with Young Women’s Trust, Girlguiding and Women@Tech.

The report explores the barriers preventing young women from progressing into leadership and looks at ways organisations can help create stronger pathways for the next generation of female leaders.