Jennifer Hudson gets candid about her relation with Common: 'Divine'

Jennifer Hudson is taking a moment to appreciate the presence of Common in her life.

The talk show host, 45, talks fondly of her relationship with rapper during a recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Shenielle.

Hudson and Common, real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, have been romantically linked since 2022.

“It’s been divine, every bit of that,” she said when asked about their relationship. She explained that one of the things she values most is having a partner she can connect with on multiple levels.

“To have somebody who you can relate to on so many different levels and then to be able to have some support,” she shared.

The singer also recalled asking Common to perform at Madison Square Garden, where he joined her for one of her favorite songs, Glory. “He blessed us with that,” she said.

The couple’s partnership also comes in handy behind the scenes. Hudson, who has hosted The Jennifer Hudson Show since 2022, joked that having someone who can step in when needed is another perk of their relationship.

“It’s nice to have somebody else to call,” she shared. “ ‘Do you mind hosting the show for me today?’ ‘Cause he can talk.”

While it is clear Hudson enjoying the state of her relationship, she is not allowing societal expectations to dictate what comes next.

Elsewhere, the actress said shared her views on marriage; not something she wanted to pursue.

“I’ve never been that girl that feels like, ‘Okay, I’ve gotta get married,’ ” she noted. “I think that’s a stigma that’s placed on women.’ Automatically, we just wanna be married. I’ve never been that girl. So no, I’m not that girl.”

Still, she isn’t closing the door entirely. “If that comes, it comes when you want it to or if you want it to,” she added.

Common has also spoken warmly about Hudson, praising her resilience and kindness. “We talk about soul and heart. She embodies that to the highest level,” he previously told People magazine.