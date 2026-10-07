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BLACKPINK LISA, Stray Kids Felix get close at Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK’s LISA, Stray Kids’s Felix’s candid moment at Paris Fashion Week has fans gushing

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Web Desk
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Published October 07, 2026

BLACKPINK LISA, Stray Kids Felix get close at Paris Fashion Week
BLACKPINK LISA, Stray Kids Felix get close at Paris Fashion Week 

Blackpink’s Lisa and Stray Kids’ Felix brought major K-pop star power to Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, October 6, the two singers were spotted together around Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2027 presentation in Paris.

In addition, the star-studded guest list included Zendaya, Emma Stone, Brigitte Macron and members of KATSEYE.

While LISA and Felix arrived and were seen separately at different points of the evening, a video from the event shows the two K-pop stars together.

They were captured standing close among the packed crowd, having a conversation during which Lisa, 29, even patted Felix, 26, creating one of the night's more talked-about celebrity moments.

One admirer wrote, “I love this duo,” followed by another “stunning besties.”

A third fan complimented, “prince and princes of LV.”

For the occasion, the Thai rapper donned a navy corset-style top accented with lilac ruffles and a striking yellow peplum detail, paired with a leather mini skirt.

Interestingly, in the evening she offered a completely different mood.

In footage from the after-party exit, LISA stepped out in a bright hot-pink textured cropped jacket, featuring a structured collar and gold button.

She teamed it with a matching ultra-short pink mini skirt and a white crop top peeked through underneath.

Felix, meanwhile, brought a contrasting kind of elegance to the fashion event.

The Australian born rapper appeared in a sleek black suit.

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