BLACKPINK LISA, Stray Kids Felix get close at Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink’s Lisa and Stray Kids’ Felix brought major K-pop star power to Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, October 6, the two singers were spotted together around Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2027 presentation in Paris.

In addition, the star-studded guest list included Zendaya, Emma Stone, Brigitte Macron and members of KATSEYE.

While LISA and Felix arrived and were seen separately at different points of the evening, a video from the event shows the two K-pop stars together.

They were captured standing close among the packed crowd, having a conversation during which Lisa, 29, even patted Felix, 26, creating one of the night's more talked-about celebrity moments.

One admirer wrote, “I love this duo,” followed by another “stunning besties.”

A third fan complimented, “prince and princes of LV.”

For the occasion, the Thai rapper donned a navy corset-style top accented with lilac ruffles and a striking yellow peplum detail, paired with a leather mini skirt.

Interestingly, in the evening she offered a completely different mood.

In footage from the after-party exit, LISA stepped out in a bright hot-pink textured cropped jacket, featuring a structured collar and gold button.

She teamed it with a matching ultra-short pink mini skirt and a white crop top peeked through underneath.

Felix, meanwhile, brought a contrasting kind of elegance to the fashion event.

The Australian born rapper appeared in a sleek black suit.