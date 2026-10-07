Ana de Armas makes public debut with boyfriend Beto Montenegro

Ana de Armas appears to be enjoying a new romance.

The Knives Out actress, 38, was spotted alongside Venezuelan singer Beto Montenegro as the pair headed to the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, in Paris, France.

The public appearance comes roughly two months after de Armas and Montenegro were first romantically linked, adding to speculation about their relationship.

While the exact timeline of their romance remains unclear, the pair have reportedly been seen together previously, with reports suggesting they were also spotted together in July 2026.

Who Is Beto Montenegro?

Montenegro is a Venezuelan musician best known as the lead vocalist and guitarist of Rawayana, the band he co-founded in 2007.

The group is known for blending reggae, funk, rock, pop and Caribbean sounds, eventually building an international following and earning Grammy and Latin Grammy recognition.

Outside of Rawayana, Montenegro has also pursued other musical projects. He is part of Astropical, a supergroup formed with Bomba Estéreo’s Li Saumet, further expanding his work across Latin and Caribbean music.

Read More: Ana de Armas sparks romance rumour with musician Beto Montenegro

While de Armas has largely kept her personal life private, her latest appearance with Montenegro has put their rumored romance back in the spotlight.

The actress was in Paris for Louis Vuitton’s latest fashion presentation as one of the luxury house’s ambassadors. De Armas has maintained a long-standing relationship with the brand and became a face of its jewelry line in 2023.

Her appearance alongside Montenegro makes the Paris Fashion Week outing notable for both her fashion connection and the growing interest surrounding her new relationship.