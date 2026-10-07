Harry Styles’ sister Gemma announces she’s expecting baby no. 2

Harry Styles is going to be an uncle again as her sister Gemma announced some good news.

The elder sibling of the former One Direction star revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, October 6, the Good Influence podcast host posted a three-slide carousel with a playful caption that read, “ready player two [chick coming out of egg shell emoji].”

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The first photo featured a side pose mirror selfie of the soon-to-be-mom of two, capturing her growing baby bump peeking out from her brown coat.

The following slide showed a poster of a frog riding a horse, with some text, which read, “I didn’t know I was supposed to know how to do everything by my second rodeo, that’s still a very low number of rodeos.”

The third photo, meanwhile, offered a glimpse of a healthy meal the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s sister enjoyed.

For the unversed, the award-winning podcaster is in a long-term relationship with Michal Mlynowski.

The two welcomed their first child together, a baby girl in February 2024.

As Gemma, 35, and her longtime partner keep most of their relationship private, their daughter’s name has not been shared publicly.