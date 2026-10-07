18 India-backed terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan operations: security sources

Security personnel stand guard in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

13 militants killed in North Waziristan operation: security sources.

Militant hideouts targeted during N Waziristan operation: sources

Security forces kill five terrorists in Mastung operation: sources.

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have killed 18 India-backed terrorists in multiple operations conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, security sources said on Wednesday.

The operations were carried out against Fitna al-Khawarij in KP under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision and Fitna al-Hindustan in Balochistan, said the security sources.

Security forces targeted militant hideouts in KP's North Waziristan district and adjoining areas, killing 13 militants, they added.

Separately, security forces conducted an operation against Fitna al-Hindustan in Mastung, killing five militants, according to the sources.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants during the operation, the security sources said.

Following the raid, security forces conducted a clearance operation in the area to eliminate remaining militants, the sources added.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based independent think tank monitoring anti-state violence in the region, 225 militant attacks were recorded across the country in September, compared with 199 in August — an increase of 13%. Militant attacks increased for the third consecutive month.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban authorities have failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.