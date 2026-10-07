Tyra Banks breaks silence on Law Roach clash: ‘We’re beefing’

Tyra Banks is setting the record straight about her much-discussed exchange with Law Roach on the latest season of Project Runway.

The 52-year-old supermodel appeared as a recurring guest judge during Season 22 of the Freeform fashion competition, which aired over the summer.

One of her appearances became a talking point after she and fellow judge Law Roach disagreed during a tense judging session.

In the fifth episode, Banks challenged Roach’s approach to the week’s challenge.

“That’s not the challenge,” Tyra tells Law.

“But you’re overstepping,” he replied, prompting Banks to push back: “No, you’re overstepping… and you’re talking over everybody.”

The disagreement appeared to carry into the following episode, when Roach admitted, “As much as I hate to, I agree with Tyra.”

Banks did not return to the series afterward, leading some viewers to speculate that the exchange had caused tension between the pair. However, Banks is now brushing off the idea that there is any real feud.

“That is so crazy,” she told Entertainment Weekly, suggesting that fans had made much more of the moment than either judge did.

Asked about where she currently stands with Roach, Banks seemed amused by the speculation.

“I don’t know if I should just let the lore live? Just enjoy the Banks-Law, Law-Banks [narrative],” she said. “I’m so confused. I’m like, what? We’re beefing? Okay, we’re beefing. It’s just weird for me.”

She also addressed questions about why she appeared in fewer episodes than some fans expected.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, she did five episodes and then she left? She’s supposed to do 10!’ [But] y’all don’t know what my contract stated. But, you know, what? Continue to enjoy!” she added.

Banks concluded that public speculation can quickly become accepted as fact, saying, “people start making things [into something] and it becomes the truth, and sometimes you say, ‘Whatever.’”