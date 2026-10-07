'UK-based doctor examined Imran Khan at Adiala jail on Aug 10'

Image released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shows former prime minister Imran Khan during his appearance at the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. —PTI

Medical board recommends daily walk, more family meets for Khan.

Khan's Aug 10 blood pressure recorded at 140/80: report

PTI raises concerns over specialist access, demands Shifa transfer.

A four-member medical team examined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail on August 10, with a report that emerged Tuesday showing his anxiety level was assessed at three-plus.

According a top PTI source, requesting anonymity, Dr Farqad Alamgir, who was called from London for the former prime minister’s treatment, was part of the medical board along with Dr Arif Khan, Dr Akhtar Ali Bandesha and Dr Ali Arif. The board was constituted by the federal government to examine Imran.

Dr Alamgir’s name has also emerged in the recent negotiations concerning Imran’s treatment.

According to sources, Dr Farqad Alamgir had changed the PTI founder’s blood pressure medication, while the party leadership and his family were also aware of Dr Alamgir’s visit to Adiala jail.

According to the report available with Geo News, the medical board recommended a daily one-hour walk to help control Imran’s blood pressure and anxiety. It also recommended providing him access to his family, newspapers, television and books, while suggesting an increase in his meetings with his wife.

The report comes against the backdrop of a wider controversy over Imran’s medical treatment and access to specialist care.

The August 10 examination followed an earlier check-up by consultant cardiologist Dr Bandesha on August 1, when Imran complained of fluctuations in blood pressure, headaches and anxiety. His blood pressure was recorded at 140/100 and his pulse at 50 beats per minute.

Dr Bandesha had also recommended increasing Imran’s meetings with his wife and providing him access to newspapers and television to help reduce mental stress.

The newly surfaced report stated that Imran’s blood pressure was recorded at 140/80 on August 10, while his pulse rate was 54 beats per minute. He did not report chest pain, heaviness, shortness of breath or palpitations.

His echocardiogram (ECG) showed normal heart valves and chambers.

An Adiala jail report submitted to the Supreme Court on August 17 stated that Imran had undergone 39 check-ups by different specialists between November 2023 and August 10, 2026.

The report also stated that Imran’s affected eye had almost regained normal vision following treatment for central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a condition affecting blood flow in the retina.

The matter subsequently came before the Supreme Court, which on August 18 ordered authorities to transfer Imran to Shifa International Hospital for medical assessment and treatment and sought his complete medical record.

The government instead took him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), citing security concerns. Imran was taken to Pims during the night of August 20-21, where doctors conducted a detailed examination.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the medical team included an ophthalmologist, cardiologist and physician and declared Imran medically fit before he was returned to Adiala jail.

The hospital administration later said two specialists from Shifa International Hospital had participated in Imran’s eye examination, while Pims specialists conducted his other medical tests.

The hospital also said its medical board had finalised his medical fitness report but did not disclose its contents.

Reacting to reports that a doctor was called from London, the PTI Information Secretary Waqas Akram alleged, “The party leadership and Khan’s family were kept completely in the dark, deepening PTI’s fears over his deteriorating health and the manner in which he is being treated in detention.”

He said the admission that a London-based specialist had been brought in to assess Imran Khan’s condition and modify his treatment plan had deepened concerns about his health.

Waqas questioned why Imran’s personal physicians continued to be denied direct access to him, demanding PTI founder’s shifting to Shifa hospital immediately, with unrestricted access for his family, lawyers and PTI leaders, and that his treatment be conducted under the supervision of his personal physicians, as PTI could not trust assurances from a government anymore.