Drake clears the air about Keshia Chanté rumours: ‘first girlfriend’

Drake is shutting down speculation that he is about to become a father of two.

On October 6, a representative for the 39-year-old rapper firmly denied rumours that he fathered a baby with Canadian singer Keshia Chanté, 38.

“It’s false,” the spokesperson confirmed to People magazine.

The speculation surfaced after Chanté announced earlier that day that she is seven months pregnant with a baby boy.

The former 106 & Park co-host also opened up about her pregnancy and relationship status in an interview with Hello! Canada, but she did not identify the father of her unborn child.

“I’m unavailable,” Chanté told the outlet, while describing her partner as someone she deeply admired.

“He’s brilliant and super creative and just constantly doing things that I’m inspired by,” she added. “So I would love to see my son have his mannerisms and his swag.”

Chanté fueled online curiosity with her pregnancy announcement, which ended with the message, “Mommy & Daddy are so excited to welcome you into the world. Oh, and we’ve already got you booked & busy. Dada’s got your studio locked and we expect your album to drop summer 2027."

She also tagged Casa Loma in Toronto, a location previously associated with Drake, prompting fans to question whether the rapper was the baby’s father.

Drake is already dad to 8-year-old son Adonis Graham, whom he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

He confirmed his fatherhood on his 2018 song March 14, rapping, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid.”

Chanté and Drake have a history, having dated in the past. At his 2022 OVO Fest, Drake called her his “first girlfriend,” telling the crowd, “This is my first girlfriend I ever had in my life coming to the stage.”

“A real legend, somebody I love with all my heart,” he added.