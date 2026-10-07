Russia kills 11 in one of its biggest strikes on Ukraine, claims Zelenskiy

A resident with a dog looks on at the site of private car garages hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 7, 2026. — Reuters

Russia launches cruise, ballistic missiles: Ukrainian

Strike on residential building kills four, say officials

Russia says its forces hit military-industrial sites.

Russia fired 70 missiles and also drones in one of its biggest strikes at Ukraine, targeting the Ukrainian energy sector and killing at least 11 people across the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

"One of the key targets was our energy infrastructure. The Russians wanted to strike painfully and demonstratively," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app. "Russian ballistic missiles remain the greatest challenge. And air defence packages for us right now are a vital necessity."

"Ukraine has once again been hit by Russian missiles throughout the night," Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's parliamentary commissioner for human rights, said on the Telegram app.

'Another sleepless night'

"Another sleepless night, another act of terror, after which people still have to plan their working day despite everything," he added.

Russia launched 130 drones, 48 cruise missiles and also ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said. Air defence units downed 161 targets, it said on Telegram.

Kyiv and Poltava in central Ukraine, and the southeastern region of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv in the northeast were the focus of the Russian attacks, the Ukrainian air force said.

A resident walks at the site of private car garages hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 7, 2026.— Reuters

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had carried out a "massive strike" on military-industrial facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions, using high-precision land-, sea- and air-launched weapons, as well as drones.

It said the targets included sites where Ukrainian defence company Fire Point manufactures and stores its Flamingo cruise missiles and medium- and long-range drones in Kyiv as well as regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv.

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine had fired its first domestically made ballistic missile in combat, produced by Fire Point.

Fire and smoke rise in the city during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 7, 2026.— Reuters

In an interview with Reuters last week, Zelenskiy said he expected the company to have a longer-range FP-9 missile ready by the autumn, which the company has said will be capable of reaching Moscow.

Missile hits apartment block

In Pryluki in the northern Chernihiv region, a Russian missile slammed into a five-storey residential building, regional authorities said. At least four people were killed on the spot, and 20 more were wounded, while more residents could be buried under the rubble, local authorities said.

Video images showed rescuers pulling people from beneath the wreckage.

Many Kyiv residents took shelter in the city's deep underground metro stations as warnings of the upcoming attacks were shared by Ukrainian officials and military intelligence.

Rescuers work at a site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released October 7, 2026.— Reuters

Several loud explosions reverberated through the capital during the night, Reuters witnesses said.

"The metro is better, because we live on the 9th floor of a high-rise, and it's really scary when you're on the 9th floor and missiles are flying at you," Lesia, a 49-year-old Kyiv resident, told Reuters.

Ukrainian officials said Russian ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv in addition to the drones.

Rescuers work at a site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released October 7, 2026.— Reuters

For months, Ukraine suffered from a critical lack of air defences, prompting Zelenskiy and other officials to repeatedly plead for help and more supplies.

Overnight air strikes on the southeastern city of Dnipro damaged an industrial facility, transport infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and apartment buildings in Kremenchuk, regional officials said on the Telegram messaging app.