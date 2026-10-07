Bahrain's FM Al Zayani due in Pakistan today to discuss security, trade: FO

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (right) meets Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, September 25, 2026. — Instagram/foreignofficepk

Bahrain's FM visiting Pakistan at DPM Dar's invitation: FO.

DPM Dar, FM Al Zayani to review bilateral relations: FO.

Visit reflects strong momentum in bilateral relations: FO.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani is set to arrive in Pakistan for an official visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

During the two-day visit, DPM Dar and his Bahraini counterpart will co-chair the third session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), the FO said in a statement.

"The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation across diverse areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, economic cooperation, defence and security, labour and manpower, and cultural exchanges," it added.

DPM Dar and FM Al Zayani will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest and cooperation at multilateral forums, according to the FO.

"Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close, brotherly relations founded on shared faith, common values, mutual respect, and longstanding people-to-people links," the FO said, adding that the two countries maintain regular high-level exchanges and close cooperation across a wide range of areas.

According to the FO, the Bahraini FM's visit reflects the strong momentum in bilateral relations and the shared commitment of both countries to further deepen bilateral cooperation and advance mutually beneficial ties.

The visit comes months after the commander of the Bahrain National Guard visited Pakistan, where he met the tri-services chiefs on separate occasions.

During the meeting with Pakistani military leaders in June, General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa discussed the country's armed forces' contribution towards regional peace and stability, expressing interest in further cooperation in training and capacity-building initiatives.