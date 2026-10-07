King, Queen face unexpected situation during major event

King Frederik and Queen Mary had an awkward moment at the official opening of the Folketing, the Parliament of Denmark on Tuesday.

The King laughed off the unexpected situation when they had trouble getting to their seats at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on October 6.

The couple appeared confused handling the unscripted moment, which didn’t go exactly as planned.

When the King and Queen went to take their seats in the chamber they found they were still cordoned off with rope.

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The 58-year-old attempted to remove the rope himself, while Queen Mary, 54, tried to direct her husband to the other side of the seating area, which was also roped off.

Ultimately, staff members helped remove the rope, with the royal couple laughing off the mishap. At one point, the King even shrugged with a smile before making his way to his seat.

The Folketing is a unicameral legislature that shares power with the monarchy, as set out in the Danish Constitution. They pass the laws and send them to King Frederik to sign.

The parliament consists of 179 members, including two from Greenland and two from the Faroe Islands, and is currently representative of 17 different political groups.