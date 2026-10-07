Emilia Fox admits she's open to dating apps after making peace with ex

Earlier this month, the actress said she's 'made peace' with her split from her TV producer ex Jonathan

Emilia Fox is opening up to find love again after parting ways with her ex Jonathan Stadlen.

The Silent Witness star, 52, was previously in a relationship with the TV producer for about four years before sharing details of their separation in January.

Now, after ending their relationship ago, the actress has opened up in a new interview about embracing single life and being ready to get back into the dating pool.

Emilia, who shares her 15-year-old daughter Rose with her former partner and actor Jeremy Gilley, said she's open to using dating apps but admitted she hasn't used them in the past few years.

The actress told Hello!: 'I've been preoccupied with all the other things in life, so I've neglected that side of my life a bit, but that hasn't been at the cost of my happiness.

'I wanted to process the last relationship I was in, which was a meaningful relationship. 'I feel that I've been able to do that in a good way and not move into something else.'

Earlier this month, the actress said she's 'made peace' with her split from her TV producer ex Jonathan.