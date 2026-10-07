Mckenna Grace channels Katniss with iconic ‘Hunger Games’ dress

Mckenna Grace just gave The Hunger Games fans a fashion moment that feels straight out of the Capitol.

The actress, who plays Maysilee Donner in the upcoming prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, turned heads in Paris while attending the franchise’s “Elegance Is Authority” costume exhibition at the Musée Rodin.

Dressed in an archival Monique Lhuillier gown, the Gifted actress wore a dramatic ruffled tulle skirt beneath a sculptural silver-beaded bodice, finished with delicate feather accents.

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However, for Hunger Games fans, the dress carried a very special message.

Grace’s gown pay direct homage to Katniss Everdeen’s unforgettable wedding dress from Catching Fire, the seemingly innocent white gown that becomes one of the most powerful fashion moments in the franchise.

In the film, Katniss is forced to wear the wedding dress as part of the Capitol’s carefully controlled spectacle.

But when she spins during her televised appearance, the dress transforms, revealing a black, feathered Mockingjay design underneath.

What looks like Capitol glamour becomes a visual declaration of rebellion.

And now the connection becomes even more interesting because of who Grace plays.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, she portrays Maysilee Donner, a District 12 tribute who competes in the 50th Hunger Games, the Second Quarter Quell.

Moreover, was the original owner of the Mockingjay pin that eventually becomes synonymous with Katniss.

So, in a franchise where symbols are everything, Grace’s fashion choice feels almost too perfect.