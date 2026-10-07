Travis Barker surrounded by his family during trying times: 'Grateful'

Travis Barker is leaning on his family for support as he prepares to undergo surgery.

The Blink-182 drummer, 50, shared a glimpse of his hospital visit on Tuesday, posting photos from his hospital bed with his daughter, Alabama Barker, 20, and wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 47, by his side.

In one Instagram Stories selfie, Travis appeared in a blue hospital gown and surgical cap, with a wristband and what looked like a blood pressure monitor attached to his arm.

Alabama could be seen beside him while speaking on her phone.

“My baby girl came with me,” Travis captioned the sweet father-daughter photo.

He later shared a more romantic moment with Kourtney, showing the couple sharing a kiss while he sat up in his hospital bed. “And my beautiful wife by my side,” he wrote.

Travis did not reveal what procedure he was preparing to undergo or explain the reason for his hospital visit.

Following the hospital updates, the drummer shared a video of his and Kourtney’s son, Rocky, who turns 3 on November 1.

In the clip, the toddler was dressed as a ranger and riding a dinosaur while wearing a camouflage bucket hat. The video was set to the iconic Jurassic Park theme.

This is not Travis’ first experience with surgery.

In March 2023, he revealed that he had undergone a procedure to repair a torn ligament in his finger, explaining that he could not continue playing drums without treatment.

“It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically,” he wrote at the time.

He added, “So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon.”