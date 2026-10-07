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Pakistan Navy seizes $96m worth of narcotics in Arabian Sea operations

Two dhows intercepted, with 2,850kg of narcotics recovered from concealed compartments

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

Published October 07, 2026

Pakistan Navy ship Yarmook seizes huge cache of narcotics in Arabian Sea. — ISPR
Pakistan Navy ship Yarmook seizes huge cache of narcotics in Arabian Sea. — ISPR 
  • 850kg of ice recovered from vessels.
  • 2,000kg of hashish/cannabis also seized.
  • Operations conducted at extended ranges offshore.

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Navy has seized narcotics worth approximately $96 million during two counter-narcotics operations in the Arabian Sea, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

The operations were conducted by Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK while deployed in the Arabian Sea, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operations, conducted at extended ranges from the Pakistani coast, two dhows were intercepted and approximately 850kg of ice and 2,000kg of hashish/cannabis were recovered from concealed compartments inside the vessels.

The seized narcotics, valued at approximately $96 million, were taken into custody and will subsequently be handed over to the concerned authorities for further disposal and legal proceedings, ISPR said.

The successful operations reflected the Pakistan Navy’s “sustained presence, vigilance, and unwavering commitment” to regional maritime security and the fight against illicit trafficking at sea, according to ISPR.

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