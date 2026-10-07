Abrar Ahmed loses top position, Hasan, Saim rise in new T20I rankings

This collage shows Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz (left), Abrar Ahmed (centre) and Saim Ayub. — Instagram/abrarahmedpak01/hassannawaz077/instagram/saimayubb

Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub have climbed the latest ICC T20I rankings, while spinner Abrar Ahmed has slipped from the top spot after the Asian Games 2026 campaign and the opening T20I between India and the West Indies.

In the T20I batting rankings, newly appointed Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan has retained third place with 818 points, while India’s Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma remained at the top two positions respectively.

Saim Ayub has moved up one place to 38th with 566 points, while former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has slipped four places to 45th with 544 points.

Recently removed T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has also dropped three places to 48th.

Hasan Nawaz has made a remarkable 62-place jump to 48th with 536 points after his impressive 96-run knock against India in the Asian Games 2026 final, where he struck seven sixes.

Meanwhile, left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman has fallen 10 places to 82nd with 471 points.

In the T20I bowling rankings, Abrar has lost his position at the top, dropping to second place with 718 points. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has reclaimed the number one spot, while Australia’s Adam Zampa remains third.

Mohammad Nawaz has slipped four places from eighth to 12th with 645 points, while Salman Mirza has dropped seven places to 23rd with 623 points.

Shaheen Afridi has also fallen three places to 36th with 590 points.

Sufiyan Muqeem has retained 50th place with 546 points, while Saim Ayub has climbed eight places to 62nd. Usman Tariq has dropped seven places to 63rd, while Shadab Khan has slipped two places to 77th.

The latest rankings reflect the impact of performances during the Asian Games and the opening T20I of the India-West Indies series.