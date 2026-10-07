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Audrey Hobert announces new music video after 'Who's the Clown?' success

Audrey Hobert excites fans for new release as tour comes to an end

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Published October 07, 2026

Audrey Hobert announces new music video after Whos the Clown? success
Audrey Hobert announces new music video after 'Who's the Clown?' success

Audrey Hobert is continuing her album rollout for Who's The Clown? as her The Staircase to Stardom Tour nears its end.

The 26-year-old pop icon has announced a brand new music video for her song, Phoebe, which will be released on October 8.

Hobert has brought a fresh perspective to pop music, which translates into her videos so fans are excited to see what she has planned.

READ MORE: Audrey Hobert announces new milestone performance after recent release

Fans flocked to celebrate and excitedly wrote, "ANOTHER VIDEO OMG," and "YESSSSGSBSHBSBSHSHSHSHSHSHSBSBSGVW."

A third chimed in, "IM SATTTTTTT," and "WE WILL BE WATCHING," wrote another, while someone added, "WE ARE GETTING FED THIS ERA OH GODREY."

READ MORE: Audrey Hobert brings tour to final stretch after recent confession

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