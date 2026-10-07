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Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with latest move towards award season

Olivia Rodrigo's much-anticipated Grammys decision revealed

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Published October 07, 2026

Olivia Rodrigos much-anticipated Grammys decision revealed
Olivia Rodrigo's much-anticipated Grammys decision revealed 

Olivia Rodrigo has made her final decision for the upcoming Grammys after weeks of fans' debates about which of the you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love tracks she should be submitting.

The 23-year-old pop superstar has now submitted the cure for both the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories.

Fans flocked to social media and applauded Rodrigo's choice, sharing their best wishes for the award season.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo's exciting Grammys bombshell revealed after new record

"OMG SHES COMING FOR BOTH," a fan wrote on X, and another exclaimed, "YES THIS IS WHAT WE WANTED."

A third chimed in, "AOTY, SOTY, ROTY, BEST MV," and "OH she knew EXACTLY what to do."

While someone argued, "it was the right call for SOTY but i doubt she gets the nom for ROTY drop dead was right there."

It remains to be seen how the album fares in the award season, but it has been a huge success so far, breaking records and making history on the charts.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo makes history with 'you seem pretty sad for a girl' album

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