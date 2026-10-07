In meeting with UN chief, CDF Munir reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to int'l peace

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on October 7, 2026. — ISPR

Regional security situation discussed at GHQ: ISPR.

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to world peace.

Guterres praises Pakistan's anti-terror sacrifices.

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment and the UN's role in promoting international peace and security, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The discussions also covered regional stability, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, India's continued abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, the military's media wing said.

During the meeting, Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to international peace and highlighted the country's contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

He also praised the UN's role, under the leadership of Secretary-General Guterres, in advancing global peace, stability and humanitarian cooperation.

The UN chief paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Pakistan and its armed forces in the war against terrorism and acknowledged their contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, according to the military's media wing.

Guterres also recognised Pakistan's continued commitment to international peace and security and appreciated its efforts towards the peaceful resolution of regional conflicts.