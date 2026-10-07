Niall Horan wraps up UK leg of 'Dinner Party: Live on Tour'

Niall Horan is celebrating a highly successful first leg of Dinner Party: Live on Tour.

On Wednesday, September 7, the former One Direction star took to Instagram to reflect on the 7-date UK run of his ongoing fourth concert tour.

“That’s a wrap on the uk leg of dinner party live on tour!” Horan, 33, wrote, sharing a montage from the shows.

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“WOW what a way to get things started!!” he continued. “The love and energy at every single one of these shows has been absolutely unbelievable.”

In the video montage, Horan included a voiceover of him addressing the crowd during one of the shows, saying, “Honestly, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me over the last 16 years. You made my dreams come true and more… It’s just mindblowing.”

The musician kicked off the tour — which is in support of his latest album Dinner Party — on September 22 in Birmingham. He then moved through Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Sheffield, before ending the UK run with two shows in London’s O2 Arena.

He will now kick off the European leg of the tour, taking a break for the holidays in November. The tour will resume in February 2027 in Australia, before moving on to North America. The tour will conclude on May 29 in Vancouver, Canada.

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