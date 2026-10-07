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Arsenal star Michelle Agyemang receives major honour at Windsor Castle

Michelle Agyemang shares heartfelt words after receiving prestigious MBE honour

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Web Desk
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Published October 07, 2026

Arsenal star Michelle Agyemang receives major honour at Windsor Castle

Michelle Agyemang has reached a remarkable milestone away from the football pitch, receiving her MBE at a special ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday afternoon.

The 20-year-old Arsenal star was among the recipients honoured at the royal residence, where she was formally made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of her achievements.

Agyemang looked polished for the occasion in a suit as she collected the honour.

The footballer is also part of the King’s Sport & Wellness Performance Athletes Programme, which supports elite athletes across a range of sports.

When her MBE was announced in June, Agyemang spoke warmly about what the honour meant to her, crediting the people who had helped her reach the moment.

“I’m incredibly honoured and grateful to receive this recognition,” she said. “Football has been a huge part of my life and I’m fortunate to do something I genuinely love.”

She went on to thank God, her family, friends, coaches, teammates and everyone who had supported her throughout her journey.

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