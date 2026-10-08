The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester proudly represent Crown in their 80s

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have continued their official visit to Botswana, where they have been welcomed with traditional music.

It is heartening to see the veteran royals continuing to represent the Crown on the international stage.

Both now in their 80s, the long-serving royal couple remain a familiar presence at official engagements.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester visited the Botswana Police Service Child Friendly Centre in Broadhurst, Gaborone,accompanied by Botswana’s First Lady, Mrs Kaone Tumalano Boko, and the British High Commissioner to Botswana, Giles Enticknap.

Their visit comes as Botswana marks 60 years of independence, alongside six decades of diplomatic ties with the UK.

The couple also visited De Beers, before making their way to the National Museum, where they received a vibrant welcome featuring traditional song and dance.