Vatican envoy to discuss peace, interfaith harmony during Oct 8-10 Pakistan visit

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States, attends a joint press conference with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan March 11, 2024.— Reuters

Gallagher will hold talks with Ishaq Dar on matters of mutual interest.

Talks are expected to cover interfaith harmony, dialogue and peace.

Regional and international developments will also be discussed.

ISLAMABAD: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, will visit Pakistan from October 8 to 10 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office said.

The visit will be the first by a Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See to Pakistan, as the two sides mark the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

During his visit, Archbishop Gallagher will meet Dar to discuss matters of mutual interest, including interfaith harmony, dialogue and peace, as well as regional and international developments, according to a Foreign Office statement issued ahead of the visit.

The senior Vatican official is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and engage with members of Pakistan's Catholic community.

Pakistan and the Holy See established diplomatic relations in 1951, and the two sides have maintained ties centred on dialogue, religious and cultural cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for Pakistan and the Holy See to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening bilateral understanding and cooperation, while promoting interfaith harmony, peace and mutual respect.

Gallagher's portfolio covers the Holy See's relations with states and international organisations, making the visit significant as Pakistan and the Vatican mark 75 years of diplomatic ties.