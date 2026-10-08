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Miley Cyrus teases major performance at the Bowl: 'See you soon'

The pop icon, 33, is set to perform her new album 'Bass Persuades' live for the first time

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Web Desk
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Published October 08, 2026

Miley Cyrus teases major performance at the Bowl: See you soon
Miley Cyrus teases major performance at the Bowl: 'See you soon'

Miley Cyrus is just days away from one of her first major concerts in years.

The pop icon is set to perform her latest album, Bass Persuades, at the Hollywood Bowl for two nights: October 16 and October 18, marking her Hollywood Bowl debut. A week ahead of the shows, Miley — who recently dropped her last name from her public profiles — shared a glimpse into rehearsals.

“Bowl rehearsals. See you soon,” she wrote on Instagram on October 6, alongside some stunning black-and-white portraits.

The Grammy-winner released her 10th studio album on September 18 and announced the Hollywood Bowl shows beforehand.

“The Hollywood Bowl is my favorite place to experience music and see my favorite artists,” she explained at the time. “I’ve sat in those seats many times, but I’ve never taken the stage. LA is my heart and I’m bringing it home.”

Experimental Brooklyn band Model/ Actriz, who featured on the album’s track Different Religion, will open both nights. 

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus dedicates new song 'Let's Get Married' to fiancé Maxx Morando

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