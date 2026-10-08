Amanda Seyfried gets a fright from daughter Nina in playful 'Scream' video

Amanda Seyfried has shared a lighter moment with her daughter on Instagram, weeks after announcing the end of her marriage.

The Reel shows the actress singing Joni Mitchell's A Case of You while playing the dulcimer.

Behind her, her daughter Nina, 9, creeps into frame wearing a Scream Ghost Face mask.

Read more: Amanda Seyfried posts sweet photo of Thomas Sadoski hours before split news

Seyfried spots the masked figure on her phone screen, screams and stops recording.

The clip drew likes from friends in the industry, including Lindsay Lohan, Naomi Watts, Nikki Reed, Olivia Wilde and Chelsea Handler.

Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, announced their split in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

They said they had been separated for a while and that the decision was the right one for their family, adding that they have "each other forever".

The couple met in 2015 in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By.

They married in March 2017, and Nina was born days later. Their son, Thomas Jr., was born in September 2020. Seyfried, 40, has had a busy 2026, with roles in The Housemaid and The Testament of Ann Lee.

Read more: Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski's marriage comes to end after nine years