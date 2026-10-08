Britney Spears shares rare photo with sons Sean Preston and Jayden

Britney Spears has shared photos and videos from a family trip to Dollywood with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

In the main photo, she stands between the two boys in front of the park's Showstreet sign, wearing sunglasses and a surgical mask, with Harvest festival decorations behind them.

She called the park "absolutely adorable" in her caption and posted clips of the attractions, including a flying ride.

Read more: Britney Spears says she 'failed as a mother'

The trip is her first public outing since her March arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Spears was stopped by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County on 4 March and released the following morning.

She later voluntarily entered a treatment facility.

In May, she reached a plea deal that reduced the charge to reckless driving.

She was given 12 months of probation, a three-month substance abuse programme, a $571 fine and one day in jail with credit for time served.

Her attorney said she had "accepted responsibility".

Spears returned to Instagram on 27 March, after briefly deactivating her account. She shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Read more: Britney Spears family situation sparks new buzz online