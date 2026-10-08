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President Trump's Nobel bug strikes again as he makes fresh Peace Prize pitch

Pakistan has formally nominated Trump for the Prize, while Israel, Cambodia have also said they support his bid

By
Reuters
|

Published October 08, 2026

US President Donald Trump gestures during a public address. — Reuters/File
US President Donald Trump gestures during a public address. — Reuters/File

US President Donald Trump, who waged war with Iran and has yet to broker peace in Ukraine, said on Wednesday that he should win the Nobel Peace Prize but acknowledged doubt about his chances.

"I don't know what their decision is going to be," Trump said of the 2026 award, which the Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce on Friday. "They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me."

Since his return to the White House last year, Trump has repeatedly said he deserves what may be the world's most prestigious award.

"It is about that time," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "But I was very honoured to receive it indirectly last time by the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump."

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump in January as she sought US support for her efforts in Venezuela.

Trump said he should get the prize after wading into eight conflicts since taking office last January.

Pakistan has formally nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, while the leaders of Israel and Cambodia have also said they put his name forward.

Parties to some conflicts Trump claims to have resolved dispute the US president's diplomatic role, and fighting has flared again in some of those regions, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and along the border between Cambodia and Thailand.

A resolution to Russia's war in Ukraine has eluded Trump, who promised to end it on the first day of his second White House term. US-Israel strikes on Iran have led to a seven-month simmering conflict that has upended global energy supplies and driven gas prices up before November's midterm elections.

Pope Leo, the International Criminal Court, and the special rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories are among the favourites to win this year.

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