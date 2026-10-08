PSL 12 to commence in March 2027, announces PCB

Pakistan Super League fans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — Reuters

Eight-team format to return for second successive season.

Direct signings, retentions, trades and auction await.

Schedule, venues and ticketing details to be announced later.

The 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played from March 18 to May 2, 2027, with all eight franchises returning to compete for the title, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday.

The eight-team format will return for the second successive season following a record-breaking PSL 11.

The playing window was finalised after extensive consultations with key stakeholders following the PSL Governing Council meeting held in London on September 1, 2026. Owners and representatives of all eight PSL franchises attended the meeting.

The last season of the league cricket marked several milestones, with eight teams competing for the first time and a first-ever player auction replacing the draft system. The final at Gaddafi Stadium attracted a record crowd of 32,461.

Peshawar Zalmi were crowned champions after defeating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets on May 3, 2026, ending a nine-year hiatus for the title.

With the PSL 12 window now confirmed, the PCB said a series of key milestones would follow, including direct signings, retention announcements, the trade window and the player auction.

In a statement, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said PSL 11 had demonstrated what the league was capable of, with thrilling moments, record crowds and record broadcasts.

“PSL 12 will raise the bar further,” Naqvi said, adding that the PCB was committed to delivering another outstanding season and looked forward to seeing all eight franchises compete once again for the title.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer said the previous season had changed expectations of the league and the organisers intended to meet those expectations in 2027.

“Today’s announcement is only the first step,” Naseer said, adding that direct signings, retentions, the trade window and the auction would each bring excitement in the months ahead.

“Eight teams, eight squads hungry to go one better and millions of fans across Pakistan and the world already counting down the days. Naye Daur ka Aghaaz Ho Chuka Hai (a new era has begun),” he said.

The PCB said full details regarding the schedule, venues, player auction and ticketing arrangements would be announced in due course.