Kourtney Kardashian reveals Jennifer Lawrence's message after brutal dig

Kourtney Kardashian reveals Jennifer Lawrence's message after dig

Kourtney Kardashian may have heard Jennifer Lawrence call her “more annoying than ever,” but apparently, there are no hard feelings—just a few jokes about throwing hands.

During The Kardashians season eight premiere on October 8, Kourtney revealed that Lawrence later emailed her about the comments, which came from the actress’ 2025 Vanity Fair lie-detector interview.

“She’s like, ‘I just feel like I’m one of your sisters,’” Kourtney told Simon Huck. “And when I rewatched it, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s not that bad actually.’”

Lawrence had previously poked fun at Kourtney’s habit of making announcements about her lifestyle choices.

“Everything has to be an announcement,” she said.

“I’m not gonna wear outfits anymore.’ Just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it. Or, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it.”

Kourtney, however, apparently decided to take the roast as sisterly banter—with one tiny condition.

“I said to my mom, ‘OK, she thinks she’s one of my sisters, I’ll f--king slap the s--t out of her,’” Kourtney recalled. “I was like, ‘Invite her over,’ and we can—I’ll go for it like she’s my sister.”

Jokes aside, Kourtney admitted the comments landed during a particularly sensitive period when she felt viewers were “ganging up” on her.

Still, she described Lawrence’s email as “so nice.”

And she hasn’t ruled out a little Kourtney and Kim-style showdown.

“I’ll just say, ‘Next time you wanna come over,’” Kourtney joked, “‘we can go at it, Kourtney and Kim style.’”

So, Jennifer Lawrence: consider the invitation officially on the table.