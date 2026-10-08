Ben Affleck confesses truth behind his famous 'Gone Girl' scene

Ben Affleck is finally answering the question Gone Girl fans have been wondering about for years—and his response is about as blunt as you’d expect.

The 54-year-old actor confirmed he did not use a prosthetic for the 2014 thriller’s infamous shower scene with Rosamund Pike.

“I wore no prosthesis,” Affleck told Variety. “I’ve only worn one in one film, Hollywoodland. It was a nose.”

Affleck played Nick Dunne in David Fincher’s adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel, but it was the shower scene that arguably created a whole different kind of movie trivia.

Affleck previously joked that Fincher had promised the camera wouldn’t reveal too much.

“David assured me — because trust is essential with directors and actors — ‘Listen, if we tilt down, we’ll never go far enough to see anything,’” he said while accepting a 2014 Hollywood Film Award.

He also had one very specific request for the set.

“I’d like to thank you for keeping the set cool,” Affleck joked. “If you’re gonna have one chance for America to see your junk, you want it to be cold.”

Years later, Affleck still has nothing but praise for Fincher, calling working with him “the great privilege of my life.”

“I was willing to do anything for him… like be naked,” Affleck said.

Now, Affleck is putting that experience to use from behind the camera.

His latest thriller Animals, which he directed and stars in, follows a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose son is kidnapped.

Affleck has also revealed that AI played a role in making the film, calling it “a very human movie” and “a good example” of ethical AI use.

Animals is currently in select theaters and hits Netflix October 9.