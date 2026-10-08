Minka Kelly, Dan Reynolds reportedly call it quits after 4 years

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds’ romance has reportedly reached its final note.

The Friday Night Lights alum, 46, and Imagine Dragons frontman, 39, have split, according to a source close to the couple who told People magazine the breakup “happened recently.”

The pair had been linked since 2022 after meeting through a mutual friend, keeping much of their relationship away from the spotlight.

They eventually made things red-carpet official in May at the 2026 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala.

“Date night honoring the greats,” Kelly wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for having us, @moca #mocagala2026.”

Interestingly, their relationship appeared to be going strong just a few months ago.

In August, Kelly shared a carousel that included sweet snaps with Reynolds, including one of him carrying her and another showing the pair walking together in swimsuits.

“Happy looked a lot like this…,” she captioned the August 14 post.

That now looks like a very different chapter.

Before Reynolds, Kelly was linked to Chris Evans, Derek Jeter, Jesse Williams and Trevor Noah.

Reynolds, meanwhile, was previously married to singer-songwriter Aja Volkman. The former couple, who share four children, finalised their divorce in March 2024.

The singer has largely stayed out of the social-media spotlight.

His Instagram currently features just one post, shared in June 2024, which read in part, “I've been taking time away from everything to find my sense of self.”

For now, neither Kelly nor Reynolds has publicly addressed the reported split.