Pakistan, Bahrain aim to double bilateral trade in three years

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (right) and Bahrain's FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani are addressing a joint press briefing in Islamabad on Oct 8, 2026. — Screengrab via ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan, Bahrain hold 3rd Joint Ministerial Commission session.

DPM Dar, Bahrain’s FM discuss ways to expand bilateral ties.

Al Zayani lauds Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting dialogue.



Pakistan and Bahrain have agreed to accelerate efforts to double bilateral trade to $1 billion within three years as the two countries held the third session of their Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Islamabad.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who arrived in Pakistan last night for a two-day visit, co-chaired the JMC session with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Addressing a joint press briefing with Al Zayani on Thursday, DPM Dar said that both countries have signed the protocol of the third session of the Joint Ministerial Commission, reflecting the shared resolve to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He mentioned that a key outcome of the session was the strengthening of the institutional framework through the operationalisation of several joint working groups. He said these mechanisms will help ensure regular engagement and effective implementation of the decisions taken by the Joint Ministerial Commission.

The deputy prime minister said both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in trade and investment promotion, industrial collaboration, agriculture and food security, skills development, higher education, information technology, logistics and maritime affairs, among other areas.

DPM Dar further said that the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in labour mobility, vocational training and human resource development with a view to creating new opportunities for skilled Pakistani professionals and workers.

Addressing the presser, Dar said he discussed developments in South Asia, including Afghanistan and the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), with his Bahrain counterpart.

On the IWT, he underscored that India's unilateral decision to place the treaty in abeyance constitutes a material breach of international law and represents a dangerous attempt to weaponise shared water resources.

Dar said that they also exchanged views on the evolving situation in the Gulf and emphasised the importance of restraint, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy.

In his remarks, the Bahraini minister noted that both sides have agreed to establish a joint working group on trade and investment, to convene the joint working group on energy next month on oil, gas and minerals, and to take forward cooperation in food security, information technology, law enforcement, media, labour mobility, health, education, culture and sport.

He said the two sides also committed to finalising the GCC-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement.

Responding to a question, Al Zayani remarked that the Pakistan-Bahrain relationship is very strong and the two countries have to double their trade in three years.

JMC meeting

Meanwhile, during the third JMC meeting, DPM Dar said Pakistan and Bahrain have set a target to increase bilateral trade volume to $1bn.

He said efforts are being made to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in various sectors.

The deputy prime minister stressed that both countries must make concerted efforts to achieve the trade targets through business-to-business and government-to-government connections.

Dar said approximately 134,000 Pakistanis reside in Bahrain, and there is a need to further facilitate the mobility of skilled Pakistani manpower.

Bahrain's FM strongly condemned the October 6 and 7 attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, as well as attacks by the Houthis on civilians and civilian facilities and assaults targeting Makkah and Madina.

He termed attacks on airports and civilian infrastructure a violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

"Bahrain considers Saudi Arabia’s security integral to its own and the GCC’s security and expressed full solidarity with Riyadh," he added.

He appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in hosting talks in Islamabad and promoting dialogue and de-escalation.

Prior to the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) session, the two foreign ministers held a separate meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following Al Zayani’s arrival in Pakistan.

In a post on X, the Foreign Office said the two ministers reviewed Pakistan-Bahrain relations and expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in high-level engagement between the two countries.



Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani calls on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on October 8, 2026. — ISPR

Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani later called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, read a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence and security were discussed.

The CDF underscored the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, rooted in shared values and mutual respect.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the defence and security domains, read the statement.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Armed Forces, reiterated the resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation, and acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.

— With additional input from APP