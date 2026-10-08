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Hamza Shehbaz, Chinese ambassador discuss trade, investment and CPEC

Both sides discuss ways to promote bilateral trade and investment, particularly through CPFTA and CPEC

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Published October 08, 2026

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz (right) and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong hold a meeting at PM Office in Islamabad on October 8, 2026. — X/@HamzaShahbazPK
PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz (right) and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong hold a meeting at PM Office in Islamabad on October 8, 2026. — X/@HamzaShahbazPK

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong met former Punjab chief minister and MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House on Thursday, with the two sides discussing bilateral relations and ways to strengthen economic and strategic cooperation.

According to a statement, both discussed Pakistan-China relations, the regional situation and opportunities to further strengthen economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

The PML-N senior leader congratulated China on its 77th National Day and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the One-China policy. He also appreciated China’s longstanding friendship and continued support for Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed ways to promote bilateral trade and investment, particularly through the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

On the occasion, the Chinese envoy appreciated Hamza’s efforts to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations. The two sides agreed to maintain close contact and continue discussions on matters of mutual interest.

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