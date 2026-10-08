Rihanna gives fans wild hint about unreleased music

Rihanna shocks fans with upcoming music update

Rihanna may have accidentally revealed that her music vault is absolutely packed—and fans waiting for R9 now have another reason to lose patience.

During a recent Fenty Beauty livestream, the singer was asked how much unreleased music she has sitting around.

Her answer came wrapped in some very Rihanna-style product math.

“If there are 10 products in a vault, then I have at least 17 vaults.”

Do the math and that’s 170 songs.

To be clear, Rihanna didn’t explicitly say she has 170 completed tracks ready to release. But her “at least” wording certainly made it sound like the vault could be even bigger.

The tease arrives more than a decade after ANTI, her last studio album, which arrived in 2016 and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

There’s also been a recent sign that Rihanna isn’t completely done with music. In August, A$AP Rocky revealed she was back in the studio.

“Yo, she in the studio right now,” he told Jason Lee. “Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe.”

Rocky then added, “Like, bro, she working. She cooking, no funny sh–.” He quickly realized he may have said too much, joking, “Damn, I'mma get in trouble for this.”

Rihanna has also teased that she finally “cracked the code” on her next project. Her most recent release was Friend of Mine from the Smurfs soundtrack, while she performed at Jay-Z’s Extra Innings show in July.

Still, there’s no album date or tracklist yet.

So, Rihanna has the songs. Apparently, a whole lot of them. Now fans just need her to press “release.”