'No relief' for Imran if PTI tries to blackmail govt, warns Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, October 20, 2025. — Reuters

Claims terrorists roam freely across several KP districts.

Urges Mahmood Achakzai to play role for Pakistan.

Rejects idea of forcing govt to accept demands.

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would not receive relief if PTI sought to pressure the government through its long march.

Speaking to Geo News at Parliament House in Islamabad, Asif said the government would not yield to pressure and accused PTI of acting in concert with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“PTI has declared war against Pakistan together with the TTP,” the defence minister said, adding that it was the party’s “wishful thinking” that it could blackmail the government by holding a long march.

“The government cannot be blackmailed by them under any circumstances,” he said, adding that it had become a practice for PTI to “attack Islamabad” every two or three months.

Asif also questioned PTI’s position on the TTP and its Afghan patrons.

“Show me a statement of theirs against the TTP or those who sponsor them,” he said, referring to the Afghan Taliban leadership. “The rulers of Kabul are patrons of the TTP. Show me one statement of theirs against them.”

He alleged that terrorists were being financed and said they were operating openly in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Terrorists roam freely in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Asif said, adding that the provincial government had no writ in those areas.

“Isn’t the current chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa present there?” he asked.

The defence minister described the situation as a matter of “dishonesty against the country and Pakistan”, saying that the alleged links and planning between the groups were becoming apparent.

Referring to a senior PTI leader’s previous remarks about causing destruction in Islamabad, Asif said the statement reflected the party’s sentiments.

“If they resort to blackmail, I see no relief for [Imran Khan] in the future,” he said. “The government will not give them any relief under pressure.”

Asif urged PTI to return home after sitting at the negotiating table and focus on the affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Come to the negotiating table and return home; take care of your province,” he said, calling on the party to stop supporting terrorists and cut off their financing.

“Forget that you will force us to accept your demands at gunpoint,” he added.

The defence minister also referred to a recent statement by opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai about visiting Nawaz Sharif’s Murree residence.

“Nawaz Sharif has an old relationship with him. Mahmood Khan is a second-generation political worker,” Asif said.

“I will certainly ask Mahmood Khan to play his role,” he added, urging him to “talk about Pakistan” and its integrity.

“Let everyone jointly fight the Afghanistan-sponsored terrorists,” Asif said.