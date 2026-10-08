Nepra raises electricity tariff by Rs1.11 per unit under August FCA

A technician fixes new electricity meters at a residential building in Karachi. — AFP/File

Nepra says increase applicable for one month only.

Additional charges to appear in October bills.

Lifeline consumers exempted from fresh hike: notification.



ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has increased electricity prices by Rs1.11 per unit under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for August, according to a notification issued on Wednesday.

The increase will remain applicable for one month and will be recovered from consumers through their October electricity bills.

The notification stated that power consumers across the country, including Karachi, will bear the additional charge as part of the August fuel price adjustment.

Sources said the latest adjustment would transfer an additional financial burden of around Rs19 billion to electricity consumers.

However, lifeline consumers have been exempted from the increase and will not be affected by the revised tariff.

The latest fuel cost adjustment comes amid broader concerns over rising electricity supply costs and their impact on consumers.

Separately, Nepra has started reviewing a discounted Rs22.98 per unit electricity package for industrial and agricultural consumers after the cost of supplying incremental power under the scheme climbed above the fixed tariff, The News reported.

According to the Power Division, the resulting gap between costs and revenues is currently being absorbed elsewhere in the power system, prompting the regulator to examine the package's sustainability.