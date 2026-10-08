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Princess Anne's letter reveals heartfelt thoughts after special royal engagement

Princess Anne’s Lady in Waiting pens touching message after visit

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Web Desk
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Published October 08, 2026

Princess Annes letter reveals heartfelt thoughts after special royal engagement

The Princess Royal has shared a warm message of thanks following her recent visit to Rossall School, where she was treated to an afternoon of music, ceremony, and school’s strong tradition of public service.

In a letter dated 7 October 2026, Lady Elizabeth Leeming, Lady in Waiting to Princess Anne, conveyed the royal’s gratitude to Mr Andrew McBride for helping make the visit such a memorable occasion.

From the school’s brass band and a stirring rendition of Jerusalem to the dedication of new CCF contingent banners, the Princess Royal clearly took note of the details that shaped her visit.

The letter also praised the pupils’ sense of purpose and the standard of the parade, with particular congratulations reserved for the school’s young musicians.

Princess Anne also appreciated the opportunity to meet representatives from across Rossall School, alongside members of affiliated cadet and military organisations and the supporters who play a role in the school community.

The school presented to the royal, together with a picture prepared especially for her by Year 5 pupils. The lunch provided during the visit also received a gracious mention.

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