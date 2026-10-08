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Zara Tindall reveals why she was thrilled to front new campaign

Zara Tindall shares the country wardrobe staple she loves most from brand

By
Web Desk
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Published October 08, 2026

Zara Tindall reveals why she was thrilled to front new campaign

Zara Tindall has found herself in familiar territory as the face of Musto’s latest country collection, lending her signature equestrian style to the brand’s Autumn Winter 2026 campaign.

The royal was perfectly at home in the outdoors-focused shoot, modelling pieces from the new collection while sharing why Musto has long had a place in her own wardrobe.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes video, Zara admitted she was excited to see Musto return with the new country edit, describing the brand as a longstanding part of her personal style.

“It’s a part of my own wardrobe,” she said, praising the new collection and revealing that she had thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the shoot.

Among the pieces to win her approval was the Burnham jacket, which Zara singled out as her favourite.

“I love the material, it’s great, it’s comfy,” she said, giving a glimpse into the practical details she looks for in her country wardrobe.

The campaign plays on the realities of British outdoor life, with Musto describing the collection as designed for staying warm, dry and protected when the weather takes a turn.

“Tested by the British weather. Trusted by the ambassador Zara Tindall,” the brand captioned the campaign, also including that her life in the British countryside “doesn’t stop when the weather turns”.

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