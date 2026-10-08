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Details inside Joe Rogan's massive deal with Spotify

Joe Rogan started the podcast in 2009

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 08, 2026

Details inside Joe Rogans massive deal with Spotify

Joe Rogan is staying with Spotify and the new deal could bring him a huge amount of money.

Rogan has agreed to continue his work with Spotify through a new deal for his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The show has been with Spotify for years, but listeners can now also find it on other platforms.

Spotify will keep helping with ads and the rights to the podcast.

The company, however, has not said how much Rogan will make from the new deal.

The Wall Street Journal reports that he could earn around $250 million.

Rogan has been happy with his long relationship with Spotify.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' faces a major Spotify problem

“The partnership with Spotify has been an amazing fit, and they’re incredible to work with,” he said.

“I’m extremely happy and excited to continue with them for years to come.”

The podcast continues to attract a huge number of listeners.

It was the most listened to podcast on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts in 2025. It also has 18 million followers on Spotify.

Rogan started the podcast in 2009. Since then, he has spoken with more than 2,500 guests from many different fields, including movies, sports, science and business.

The show has also made Rogan a well known public figure because of his political comments and views.

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