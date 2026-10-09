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US sanctions Indian, UAE and Turkish firms over Iranian oil trade

Five Indian nationals among six people targeted; 10 entities and five vessels also sanctioned

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published October 09, 2026

The US Department of State building in Washington. — AFP/File
The US Department of State building in Washington. — AFP/File

  • Sanctions target entities, individuals linked to India, UAE, Türkiye, Iran, UK.
  • Five Indian nationals are among those sanctioned.
  • Three directors of Samudra Marine Services were also sanctioned.

DUBAI: The United States has imposed sanctions on 10 entities, six individuals and five vessels over trade in Iranian-origin petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemicals, the US State Department said on Thursday.

The action targets companies and individuals linked to India, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Iran and the United Kingdom.

Five Indian nationals were among those sanctioned. Dhwani Nisarg Vora and Nisarg Samir Vora, directors of India-based SSPL Solutions, were targeted over the company’s imports of about $2 million worth of Iranian petrochemical products between February and July 2025, according to the State Department.

Three other Indian nationals — Ketan Manohar Kochikar, Bhupendrasingh Dhalsingh Sahu and Harishyam Hariharan Chundakatt il — are directors of Samudra Marine Services, an Indian customs broker that the US says facilitated imports of Iranian petrochemical products.

The US also sanctioned Türkiye-based Noorzad Petrokimya and its director and chief executive, Said Ahmad Noorzad. Washington said the company purchased about $3.8 million worth of Iranian-origin petrochemical products between January and July 2024.

In the UAE, ArabianPro Materials FZCO was sanctioned over the export of about $2 million worth of Iranian-origin petrochemical products between February and July 2025.

The State Department also targeted UAE-based Horizon Ship Management FZE and Hessonite Ship Management LLC, alleging that the companies managed vessels that transported Iranian petroleum and petroleum products.

The measures are part of President Donald Trump’s “Operation Economic Outcast”, which Washington says is aimed at disrupting networks that help Iran sell oil and petrochemical products and generate revenue.

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