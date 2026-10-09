Jennifer Coolidge returning in 'The Watcher' Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge is returning for season 2 of Netflix’s The Watcher, reprising her role as Karen Calhoun, the real estate agent who sold the Brannock family their nightmare home.

Netflix confirmed the news, which Variety reported on 8 October.

Coolidge joins previously announced returning cast members Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and Isabel Gravitt, who play the Brannock family, and Margo Martindale, who plays their neighbour Maureen.

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Production on the new season is set to begin this autumn in New York.

Netflix says the season picks up with the Brannocks after the first season’s finale, but Karen’s storyline hasn’t been revealed, and no premiere date has been announced.

In season 1, Karen was Nora Brannock’s friend, and she urged the couple to sell as the threatening letters piled up.

She then bought the house and later sold it, leaving the mystery unresolved.

After the show’s debut in 2022, Coolidge said she thought Karen “needs to be punished”.

Coolidge won the first of her two Emmys for The White Lotus shortly before the series premiered, and she also won a Golden Globe for the show.

The Watcher was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, who serves as showrunner.

It is loosely based on a true story and spent five weeks on Netflix’s global top 10 English-language TV chart.

Netflix renewed it in November 2022, and the long wait for a second season ended this autumn.

There has been no word yet on whether other season 1 cast members, including Mia Farrow, Richard Kind and Christopher McDonald, will return.

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