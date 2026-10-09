'Scream' actor C.W. Morgan, who played Billy Loomis's father, dies aged 72

C.W. Morgan, the actor who played Billy Loomis’s father in the original Scream, has died aged 72, with news of his death emerging more than five weeks after he passed away.

Medical examiner records seen by TMZ show Morgan died on 30 August in Los Angeles County, with the story breaking on 8 October.

His cause and manner of death are unclear, although the records indicate he died in a bathroom.

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No further details about the circumstances have been made public.

Morgan’s daughter has since paid tribute on social media, writing: “Losing you has left the biggest hole in my heart.”

She said she would carry on the Mulholland drives and Starbucks outings they shared, described herself as grateful and lucky to have had him as her dad, and joked that life would never be the same without the poorly timed jokes she inherited from him.

Morgan is best remembered as Hank Loomis in the 1996 horror hit.

Hank was a prominent lawyer and the ex-husband of Billy’s mother, Nancy, and his secret affair with Maureen Prescott, the mother of heroine Sidney Prescott, tore the Loomis family apart and sent Billy into a murderous rage.

His biggest scene came when police were questioning Billy and Hank arrived to vouch for his son.

Morgan also appeared in a flashback in Scream 3, which followed in 2000.

His part was a supporting one, but it tied directly to the family backstory behind Billy’s actions.

Fans have shared messages of sympathy online since the news emerged, with some expressing sadness at yet another loss for the horror community.

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