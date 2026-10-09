'Crazy Rich Asians' TV sequel greenlit at HBO

HBO has ordered a Crazy Rich Asians series, with Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Ronny Chieng returning from the 2018 hit film and Michelle Yeoh set to return.

The hour-long, eight-episode drama was announced on Thursday and will pick up right after the events of the movie.

Filming is due to begin in 2027.

It is the first series order at HBO since the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery under Skydance became official just two days earlier.

The show is based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling books and has been in development since early 2025. It follows the collapse of plans for a feature sequel based on Kwan’s China Rich Girlfriend.

Wu is a Golden Globe nominee, Chieng is an Emmy winner and Yeoh is an Oscar winner.

Adele Lim, who co-wrote the film, will be showrunner and executive producer through her 100 Tigers company.

Kwan, Jon M. Chu, who directed the film, and Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are among the other executive producers, while HBO and Warner Bros.

Lim said: “It’s a Crazy Rich family reunion!” She explained that the series is the sequel fans have been waiting for, but with eight episodes to explore the characters and worlds of Kwan’s books instead of a single film.

Channing Dungey, chairman of the Warner Bros. Television Group and US networks, said the story has gone from bestselling novel to blockbuster film and now television, cementing its place as one of the most beloved in popular culture.

Kwan’s novel Crazy Rich Asians was published in 2013, followed by China Rich Girlfriend in 2015 and Rich People Problems in 2017.