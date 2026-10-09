Queen Camilla continues her mission with important Clarence House meetings

Queen Camilla carried out a literary-focused engagement at Clarence House.

On Wednesday, 7 October, she met with representatives from one of Britain’s most distinguished literary organisations.

The Queen, who is patron of The Queen’s Reading Room, held a meeting at the royal residence in the morning before welcoming Dr Ruth Scurr, chairman of the Royal Society of Literature, and Laura Greenfield, the organisation’s director.

Her meeting with the Royal Society of Literature’s leadership also brought her into contact with an organisation dedicated to celebrating literary achievement and supporting writers across the UK.

With the King and Queen preparing to embark on their upcoming Caribbean tour, Camilla appears to be making time for her commitments before departing.

The eight-day royal visit will take the couple to Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas and Guyana, with the couple also due to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.