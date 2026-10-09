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Mexico prison brawl leaves 10 dead, including visiting minor

Sinaloa authorities confirm the deaths following a fight inside prison facilities, but did not explain its cause

By
AFP
|

Published October 09, 2026

The image shows a cellblock corridor inside Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, draped with yellow police caution tape (PRECAUCION). — Reuters/File
The image shows a cellblock corridor inside Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, draped with yellow police caution tape ("PRECAUCION"). — Reuters/File

  • Authorities say incident occurred at prison in Sinaloa state.
  • Authorities did not provide details about what triggered the fight.
  • US advises Americans against travelling to Sinaloa over security concerns.

MAZATLAN: Ten people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a fight broke out at a prison in Mexico's Sinaloa state on Thursday, the local government said.

The Sinaloa Public Security Secretariat said on X that "a brawl occurred inside the prison facilities", without providing further details on what led to the violence.

A surge of dozens of security forces was able to restore control, with an AFP reporter witnessing the arrival of an armoured vehicle and ambulances.

Sinaloa's Secretary of Public Security, Sinuhe Tellez, said in a video posted on social media that "nine inmates and a minor who was visiting lost their lives, and 16 inmates were injured".

Sinaloa state in north-western Mexico has become a battleground for warring factions of the Sinaloa drug trafficking cartel.

It is one of six Mexican states that the US State Department advises Americans not to travel to due to security concerns.

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