Jessica Chastain's new look steals spotlight as 'Other Mommy' hits theater

Jessica Chastain has swapped her signature red hair for a blonde bob, and apparently, people are treating her like a completely different person.

The Oscar winner showed off her new look in a green mini dress at a fan screening of her horror film Other Mommy in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 8.

Co-stars Jay Duplass and Arabella Olivia Clark joined her, along with director Rob Savage.

But the hair transformation has sparked some unexpected reactions.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live the night before, Chastain admitted she’s enjoying life as a blonde—even if people seem to have made some assumptions about her personality.

“I will say, we do have a lot of fun,” Jessica said about being a blonde.

“But it is, it’s actually, it is funny being a blonde. I mean, a red head you can be quite, you know, sassy and knowing. It’s very special to be a red head, but it’s also nice to have a change every once in a while. And now, you know, when I’m a little bit sassier than normal, people look at me like, shocked. Like they expect me to be soft and demure.”

Apparently, the blonde-bombshell stereotype is alive and well.

Her new look arrives just as Other Mommy brings some seriously creepy family drama to theaters.

Chastain plays both Bela’s mother and a sinister supernatural presence that takes on her appearance, turning an already unsettling home life into a nightmare.

The film is opening amid some harsh early reviews, meaning Chastain’s hair transformation may be getting a warmer reception than the horror story itself.

Would you recognise Jessica without her signature red hair?