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The Weeknd, Blackpink Jennie send fans into frenzy with ‘One Of The Girls'

Blackpink Jennie reunites with The Weeknd during his South Korea concert amid ongoing After Hours til Dawn Tour

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Web Desk
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Published October 09, 2026

The Weeknd, Blackpink Jennie send fans into frenzy with ‘One Of The Girls’
The Weeknd, Blackpink Jennie send fans into frenzy with ‘One Of The Girls’ 

Jennie and The Weeknd have sent fans into a frenzy after delivering an electrifying performance of their hit collaboration, One Of The Girls.

On Thursday, October 8, the BLACKPINK star joined the Blinding Lights hitmaker during his Hyundai Card Super Concert 28, a two-night stadium concert in South Korea featuring the R&B superstar as part of his After Hours Til Dawn tour.

Their reunion on the live stage at Goyang Sports Complex in South Korea brought renewed excitement to one of the most popular collaborations associated with HBO’s The Idol.

Their appearance together sparked a wave of reactions across social media, as fans celebrated the long-awaited onstage collaboration.

“They looked so happy performing together," one commented on X.

Another added, “one of the best performances ever.”

The performance formed part of The Weeknd’s latest stadium shows in South Korea, marking a major return for the Canadian singer after an eight-year absence from the country.

For the unversed, released in 2023, One Of The Girls features The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, JENNIE and Lily-Rose Depp. The song became a global hit.

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