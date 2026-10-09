Anne Hathaway’s ‘final verdict’ for Tom Cruise surprise fans

Anne Hathaway has officially entered the Letterboxd era—and she wasted no time using her first review to champion Tom Cruise.

The Oscar winner, 43, posted her first-ever Letterboxd review after Cruise’s new film Digger hit theaters, giving the movie a perfect five stars despite its rocky reception at the box office.

“I loved this brilliant movie,” Hathaway wrote. “It’s smart and trippy and aggressive and funny and ambitious. It’s worth making the time see and decide for yourself what you make of it.”

Then came the final verdict: “For me? 10/10.”

Talk about committing to the review.

The love comes as Digger, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, struggles commercially.

The film stars Cruise as a powerful oil tycoon preparing for a major ecological disaster and has reportedly faced a disappointing opening weekend, with projections suggesting Warner Bros. could take a significant loss.

But Hathaway clearly isn’t joining the pile-on.

Her glowing review is also perfectly timed, considering she’s about to share the screen with Cruise herself.

After taking time away from work following the arrival of her third baby, Hathaway is expected to star alongside the Mission: Impossible actor in the upcoming Days of Thunder sequel.

As for Digger, audiences can expect more than a straightforward environmental thriller.

The movie reportedly contains two major twists designed to turn everything viewers think they know about the story on its head.

So while the box office may be saying “not quite,” Hathaway’s Letterboxd account is saying something very different: five stars, no notes.